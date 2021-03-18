ALTMAR-WILLIAMSTOWN-PARISH, NY – School districts throughout Central New York have faced a shortage of bus drivers for several years, and districts like APW Central School District are doing their best to get the word out there about these opportunities amidst the pandemic and struggling economy.

“People don’t realize the impact bus drivers have on students,” said APW Transportation Supervisor Nathan Metcalf. “It’s the first face the kids see at the start of the school day, and one smiling hello can make all the difference.”

APW currently has full-time, part-time and substitute bus driver positions currently open and is offering paid training in addition to a comprehensive benefits package.

“For those whose employment has been affected by the pandemic, this could be the rewarding career you’ve been looking for, with great benefits and retirement options.”

To apply for APW openings, please visit www.apwschools.org or contact Metcalf at (315) 625-5242.

