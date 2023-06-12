OSWEGO COUNTY – The Schroeppel Historical Society presents “The Story of Beaver Meadows Golf Club” on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. The presentation will be held at the historical society, located at 486 Main St., Phoenix.

Kimberly Hoxie Ventura talks about the history of the farmland on Barnard Road in Phoenix where the Beaver Meadows Golf Club resides today.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are welcome to share their stories of the golf club. Refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Schroeppel Historical Society. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call the Schroeppel Historical Society at 315-695-6880.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related