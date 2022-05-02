PHOENIX, NY – Don’t miss the huge Plant, Bake and Garage Sale at the Schroeppel Historical Society building on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You’ll be surprised at the number and quality of the items available. Tables of plants and baked items will be available outside as you enter or exit the museum, which is filled with tasteful, quality home decor, including mirrors, prints, lamps and figurines, insulated dish-ware, and other households items too numerous to mention. Also available will be collectibles and a few antiques: vintage kitchen items, baskets, a carousel, candle holders, a copper coal scuttle, baskets, BP truck models, toys, vinyl records.

Want to check things out ahead of time? There’s one more Preview and Pre-sale Day on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Come both days and enjoy the variety of goods and the beautiful interior of this 112-year-old former church with its carved chestnut altar piece, original stained-glass windows and ceiling lights. Be sure to check the beautiful, newly created study room, softly lit by stained glass windows. A visit to the super sale is a visit to a Phoenix landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Schroeppel Historical Society building is located at the point of Main and Volney Streets at the stoplight in Phoenix. All proceeds go to building repair and maintenance.

