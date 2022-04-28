As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the Town of Scriba is conducting a citizen survey May 9 – 19 to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town. The theme of the survey is: Help Shape Scriba’s Future. Be heard. Be counted.

“We’ll be sending out a postcard with both a QR code and online link to the survey and we urge residents to take five minutes to complete it as soon as possible,” said James Oldenburg, Scriba Town Supervisor. “Several years ago, a similar survey was instrumental in helping to create the Comprehensive Plan, and our citizens’ answers are critical. The Comprehensive Plan is the culmination of a planning process that establishes the official land use policy in Scriba and sets goals and a vision that will guide officials in future decision making.” Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the Scriba Town Hall Clerk’s Office.

“The Town of Scriba is blessed with a diversity of great places to live, agriculture, technology and commercial development,” Oldenburg said. “You’ll find everything from nuclear and solar energy to thriving family farms and great residential areas.”

The survey covers land use/zoning, energy, housing, economic development and recreation. It also allows multiple opportunities for participants to add their comments and opinions.

“We encourage as many Scriba residents—both homeowners and commercial businesses—to participate and complete or return the survey to us by May 19, Oldenburg said. The link to the survey is: https://surveyking.com/w/TownofScribaComprehensivePlanCitizenSurvey

For further information, visit www.Scribany.org, or contact the Scriba Planning Board at 315-343-0854, or [email protected].

