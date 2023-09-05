HANNIBAL, NY – Warriors of all ages enjoyed the second annual welcome back kick off celebration day.

The sun was shining as students and families walked the grounds to take tours and gather valuable information and helpful resources. They also had the opportunity to compete against their friends in an inflatable obstacle course, eat ice cream and take photos with the Warrior mascot, collect free books and T-shirts, and listen to Downbeat Percussion.

“It was great to feel the excitement and see so many smiling faces,” Fairley Elementary Principal Amy Bird said.

Attendees and staff were also thrilled to participate in this event, as it celebrated the return to school and helped students transition into their new school year with ease.

