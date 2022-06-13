Senator Mannion Hosts Veterans Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony And Veterans Resource Fair

AUBURN — Senator John W. Mannion will induct Auburn resident Nick Valenti into the Senate Veterans Hall of Fame at a special ceremony during the Veterans Resource Fair at Cayuga Community College.

Senator Mannion is partnering with Cayuga County Veterans Services and Cayuga Community College to provide Central New York Veterans information about programs and services that are available to our Veteran community including health, employment, housing, and other resources.

About Nicholas Valenti: Nicholas Valenti was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp earning a Vietnamese Service Campaign Medal and two Meritorious Masts.

Mr. Valenti served as American Legion Post Commander for 18 years and helped bring The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County.

WHO: Senator John W. Mannion

Nick Valenti – 2022 NYS Senate Hall of Fame Inductee

WHAT: Veterans Resource Fair and Hall of Fame Ceremony

WHERE: Cayuga Community College

197 Franklin Street, Auburn, NY

TIME: Tuesday, June 14 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

