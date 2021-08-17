OSWEGO – Adults, age 50 years and older, relax and reconnect on a one-day retreat, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, during Senior Camping at Camp Hollis.

Those aged 50 years and older can experience a fun-filled day at Camp Hollis, located on the shore of Lake Ontario, about 3 miles west of the SUNY Oswego campus at 40 Health Camp Road, Oswego, New York, 13126.

Come spend a day with us, find an adventure or two, relax, reconnect with others and simply enjoy.

Cost is $15 for the entire day including a hot noon meal, drinks and snacks. Programs will include guitar and songs with Karl LeGray, watercolor art with Robert Jones, a history of Camp Hollis with Jim Farfaglia, researcher, author and lecturer and enough time to relax, play and reconnect with old friends, meet new friends, walk in the woods or along the shore and play.

Pre-registration is required.

Send your registration to Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, New York. 13126.

Make checks out to Friends of Camp Hollis. Include each person’s full name, address, phone number/s email, emergency contact and phone number.

Don’t wait. Reserve your spot early!

For more information on the program, call Fran Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.

