OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Institute will hold its 43rd summer educational enrichment program over a two-week period in July and August.

Children entering grades 2 through 10 can attend one or both weeks of the on-campus program – July 25 to 29 and/or Aug. 1 to 5 – with registration open via oswego.edu/summercamps. The curriculum differs each week.

The choice of courses will return this year for the Junior (grades 6 and 7) and Senior (grades 8 to 10) age groups.

Sheldon Institute also offers courses in the Novice (grades 2 and 3) and Intermediate (grades 4 and 5) age ranges.

This longtime summer favorite addresses the academic and cultural needs of inquisitive and creative students. The program provides students with engaging, hands-on activities instructed by college professors, public school teachers and experienced practitioners.

The program runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on the SUNY Oswego campus during those two weeks. Sheldon Institute will provide a complimentary lunch each day, and before and after childcare from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.

Cost for the programs are $160 per week, with a limited number of scholarships available.

Support for the Sheldon Institute is provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Tarandi Foundation and SUNY Oswego.

For more information or program-related questions, visit oswego.edu/sheldon-institute or email [email protected].

