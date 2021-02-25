MEXICO, NY – Artwork created by two Mexico Middle School sixth-grade students has been selected for a statewide virtual statewide legislative exhibit hosted out of Albany.

Madison Greenway and Isabella Abbott made their drawings during art class and found out this month their works will be going in the 2021 virtual Legislative Exhibit.

Art teacher Brittany Malone said she is “very proud” of the duo who completed much of their work online when the school was fully virtual following Thanksgiving.

“Both of them have dedicated an immense amount of time into developing their skills and conceptual ideas in art this year which is evident in the work they created,” Malone said. “Their experiences the past year have shown through in their artwork, it is important to highlight these incredible student achievements to give them a voice and encourage creativity.”

Founded in 1990, the New York State Art Teacher’s Association (NYSATA) Legislative Exhibit is the flagship event for Youth Art Month each March and the NYSATA’s largest display of student artwork in a government building.

The event is held in the Legislative Office Building in Albany each spring, providing an opportunity for students and families to connect with their legislators.

For the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s exhibit will take place virtually.

“We invite dignitaries, administrators, students, families and friends to enjoy this 31-year tradition by the New York State Art Teachers Association, as we continue to celebrate the amazing artwork of our NYS children and the importance of the arts and art education in the lives of our students,” NYSATA wrote in a statement on its website.

The exhibit will launch in the spring, and be available via nysata.org/legislative-exhibit.

