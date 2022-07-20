OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free on-farm workshop on Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oswego County is home to many small berry farms that due to size and scale, may not always have access to the latest production practices.

This workshop is targeting our small berry producers, part-time growers, and beginning farmers looking to learn best management practices. The fruits that will be covered will be traditional berry crops like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

Some of the information that will be covered includes: 1) site & plant selection, 2) pruning, 3) weed control, 4) fertility management, and 5) labor-saving techniques.

Guest speaker will be Anya Osatuke, a Small Fruits Specialist through Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY. The workshop will entail three on-farm visits, field walks, and attendees will also have opportunity to ask questions.

Registration is required to attend. Maximum registration is 40 attendees. Please visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/08/27/small-fruits-for-small-farms for more information and to register for this agriculture program.

Once registered online, participants will receive a follow up email that provides the time and address locations for all three farms that will be visited during the workshop. For more information, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Educator, at [email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

