FULTON – Sondra Wendt recently gave a presentation to Fulton Sunrise Rotary on the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO).

The Educational and Program Specialist for the museum talked about OMCC activities and programs and how they promote child-centered learning. Young children as well as older visitors will learn a variety of skills while playing at the museum.

Whether exploring the permanent water table, the two-story cloud, or the climbing stations children learn educational, social, and emotional skills.

The museum also offers a variety of weekly and monthly scheduled activities that are appropriate for various ages. Special events such as the Pop-Up Planetarium and evening Sensory Friendly Hours appeal to all ages. Coming this summer, OMCC will offer its first STEM Drop Off Program. OMCC is open Tuesday through Sunday.

More information on OMCC programs, including parties and rentals, can be found on their website https://CMOO.org and Facebook page The Children’s Museum of Oswego.

For more information on Fulton Sunrise Rotary see our Facebook page Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related