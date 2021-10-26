PHOENIX, NY – The 2021-22 school year is underway at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School with a new assistant principal at the helm.

Stephanie Critelli-Locke joins the MAM administrative team from OCM BOCES, where she served as a building principal. In addition to her previous administrative duties, she also spent 13 years in the classroom as a fifth-grade teacher for the DeRuyter Central School District.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of a school district that is committed to student success, relationships and community engagement,” Critelli-Locke said of her new role in Phoenix. “As the assistant principal, it is important to me that everyone who steps through our doors is excited to be here. That attitude enables us to meet the challenges of academic success in a fun and nurturing environment.”

Critelli-Locke noted she aims to foster student success and build relationships by being available to students throughout the building. She said she is engaging in meaningful conversations with students in the cafeteria, classrooms and as they enter the building each day. For the new assistant principal, those daily interactions have been a highlight of the initial few weeks.

“The best part of being a Firebird is the excitement and enthusiasm each day,” she said. “Students are filled with smiling faces as they enter the building welcomed by balloon arches, taking pictures with classmates, and sharing a meal in the cafeteria. I look forward to getting to know everyone in the weeks and years to come.”

