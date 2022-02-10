STERLING, NY – The Sterling Nature Center has released its events for February through March.

The Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email [email protected], or find us on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143.

Let’s Go Exploring – Winter Recess Event

Wed. Feb, 23 at 1pm

Thurs, Feb. 24, 1pm

Explore the February landscape and venture out into the wintery world to observe signs of wildlife. We will take a hike to explore the fields and forests of the nature center looking for signs of insects, birds and mammals. The programs are free and open to the public; please remember to dress for the weather by Lake Ontario and pre-register by emailing [email protected]

Winter Botany

Friday February 25 at 1pm

Saturday February 26 at 1pm

We tend to go searching for wildlife all the time but what about the Plant Life that keeps the food chain running. Join us for a winter botanical exploration and discover the winter plant life in fields, forests and wetlands at the Sterling Nature Center. Please remember to dress for the weather by Lake Ontario and pre-register by emailing [email protected]

In Search of Owls

Friday March 11, 1pm

Saturday March 12, 1pm

There are at least three species of owls that nest at the Sterling Nature Center. We will take a long hike in search of owls nesting and roosting at the nature center. We will check the Beaver Wetland to see if the great horned owls are nesting there this year and then take a long hike to search for screech & barred owls along the trails.

Wandering Naturalist – Spring Equinox Walk

Sunday March 20 at 11am

Embrace the first day of spring by taking a walk to discover nature’s secret expression of the changing seasons. We will search for the wonders that may be found if we only take the time to slow down and observe nature. Early spring migrants, nesting owls, and calling frogs are some of the possible wildlife we may encounter. Photography, journaling or just being intentionally curious about the natural world around us is encouraged. The program is free and open to the public.

Signs of Spring

Friday March 25, 1pm

Saturday March 26, 1pm

The Spring Equinox has arrived but does it feel like spring yet at the Sterling Nature Center? Join us for an exploration of early spring wildlife, is the great horned owl nesting, what about courting great blue herons, migrating blackbirds, river otter activity or other surprises to discover. Join us for a walk to seek out signs that spring is upon us regardless of today’s weather.

