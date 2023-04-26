OSWEGO COUNTY—Oswego Music Hall continues its Open Mic Friday series on April 28. Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Host Steven Watson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Admission is by a cash or check donation.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Oswego based singer/songwriter Steven Watson has been active in the Central New York music scene since 1981, honing a style that blends the essence of country music and the heart of the blues into a sound all his own. With thought-provoking lyrics, haunting melodies, and a percussive approach to his guitar playing, Steven delivers rootsy arrangements that are sure to entertain. Watson’s former bands include The Mac Brothers, Dam Dog, and The Roosevelt Dean Band. While with Roosevelt, the band played back up on the SAMMY Award winning blues album, Slow Cooking on Hot by Carolyn Kelly (2008).

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/watonsmusicaladventures/.

Scheduling guest hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert. This is the last Open Mic for the spring season. Please check the Oswego Music Hall website, Facebook, or Instagram page for the fall schedule.

The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook, Instagram, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2023 Music Hall Calendar 45th Season

Spring 2023

Open Mic Guest Host

April 28 Steve Watson

National Stage

April 29 Burns Sisters Band

May 13 Season Finale featuring Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...