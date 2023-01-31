MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

Kathryn Morgan of Mexico, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jozlyn Dolan of Pennellville, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jared Shurtleff of Cato, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Evan Kistner of Fulton, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Ian Summerville of Fulton, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jacob Edwards of Mexico, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Emma Alton of Oswego, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Maddison Baum of Oswego, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jacob LaRocque of Pennellville, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Sean McGregor of Pulaski, NY was named to the SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

