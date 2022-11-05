VOLNEY – Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation.

On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness.

After meeting with classes in the cafeteria to talk about everything from smoke detectors to safe evacuations, students were taken outside for an up-close look at a fire truck.

There, students viewed all kinds of firefighting gear, from uniforms and axes to the famed “jaws of life.” Students also enjoyed a brief visit with the “Fire Pup,” Volney Fire’s canine mascot.

“All families should have an emergency escape plan and meeting place in the event of a fire,” the firefighters told students. They further emphasized that such plans should be practiced routinely.

