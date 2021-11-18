ALBANY, NY – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the recipients of the 2021 University Police Awards, who were recognized by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association in a ceremony in Saratoga Springs Tuesday.

The annual awards honor lieutenants, officers, and staff who played a key role in life-saving events in the past year, as well as others on the New York University Police force for their outstanding professional service.

“I want to congratulate this year’s University Police Award recipients who time and time again, and without hesitation, work to keep our students and our entire campus communities safe,” said SUNY Chancellor Malatras. “These awards recognize our officer’s extraordinary acts of heroism, selfless service, courage under pressure and above all, their unwavering commitment to our campuses. It is with immense pride and profound appreciation that we thank the winners for their service to SUNY.”

The Life Saving Awards recognize University Police who helped saved lives during the past year. These awards went to:

University at Albany: Lieutenant Kevin Krosky, Police Officer Alex Jobson

Farmingdale State College: Police Officer Elizabeth Malenovsky, Police Officer Matthew Fitzharris, Police Officer Joseph Tucker, Police Officer Andrew Sousa, Police Officer Stephen Beckwith

SUNY New Paltz: Lieutenant William Shaw, Police Officer Joseph Haubrich, Police Officer Lilah Bunce, Police Officer Antonio Stenta

Stony Brook University: Police Officer Edward Dowd, Police Officer Michelle Mori, Police Officer Richard Sotomayer

Upstate Medical University: Police Officer Dylan Lyons

The Heroism Awards recognize university police for acts of exceptional bravery performed at very high risk to their own lives with full awareness of the danger involved. This year’s honor was awarded to:

University at Buffalo: Police Officer Catherine Guzman, Police Officer Jay Lawrence

The following university police received the Professional Service Award, which recognizes members for acts that greatly enhance the operation of the respective university police departments:

University at Albany: Police Officer Adam Pasnik

SUNY Brockport: Lieutenant Dennis Price, Lieutenant Michael Johnson, Police Officer Dennis Schultz

University at Buffalo: Police Officer Michael Virchau, Police Officer Florence Brown, Police Officer Gregory Fowler, UPCSS Alaina Reid

Buffalo State College: Chief Peter Carey, Assistant Chief Amy Pedlow, Lieutenant William Ginnick, Lieutenant Daniel Harris, Investigator Steven Cahoon, Investigator Renee Polniak, Police Officer Robert Fletcher, Police Officer Jesse Gang, Police Officer Anthony Olszewski, Police Officer R. John Wood, Dispatcher Morgan Liberty, Staff Assistant Darlene DiCesare

SUNY Cortland: Lieutenant Francis Cullen, Parking Operations and Security Services Director Eamon O’Shea

SUNY Morrisville: Lieutenant James McCartney, Police Officer Stephen Leuthauser, Police Officer Tyler Morgan, Police Officer Cody Welch, Police Officer Luke Learned, Lieutenant Philip Netzband, Police Officer Nicole Wright

SUNY New Paltz: Lieutenant John Ritayik, Police Officer Antonio Stenta, Police Officer Lilah Bunce, Police Officer Tyler Pece, Police Officer Justin Larchevesque

SUNY Oswego: T/Sergeant Richard Sherwood

SUNY Plattsburgh: Lieutenant Darren Barcomb

SUNY Purchase: Lieutenant Roberto Caban, Lieutenant Timothy Ludden, Police Officer Fred Vanzillotta, Police Officer Adrienne Jordan, Police Officer Kevin Racioppa, Police Officer Sean McKenna, UPCSS II Mercedes Andujar, UPCSS Bruce Butler

Stony Brook University: Lieutenant Zachary Lee, Investigator Stephen Kiefer

Upstate Medical University: Lieutenant John Stefanko, Police Officer Brian Patterson, Lieutenant Michael Jorgensen, Police Officer David Woodward

As part of the award ceremony, two SUNY students received the following scholarships:

Platt/Malcolm Harris Scholarship: Rosielynn Marasigan – SUNY Purchase

Dr. McBride Student Achievement Award: Avery Gravelle – SUNY Potsdam

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students in credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2021, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunity, visit www.suny.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...