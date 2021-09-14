OSWEGO – Ongoing work on how corporations use individuals’ personal data in exploitative ways has earned SUNY Oswego communication studies professor Ulises Mejias a prestigious post as a Fulbright Specialist to work on this topic with educators and audiences across the globe.

The program from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning pairs highly qualified U.S. academics and professionals with host institutions in other countries to share expertise, strengthen institutional links, hone skills, gain international experience and learn about other cultures — all while building capacity at their overseas host institutions.It is a multiyear commitment, with Mejias joining the specialist roster from 2021 to 2025.

“As a Fulbright Specialist, I am interested in helping to create an interdisciplinary dialogue across global North-South divides about the impacts of persistent social data mining,” Mejias said. “By bringing my research on data and Colonialism to host institutions in the public and education sectors, I expect to assist them in advancing their agendas and redesigning their curricula to be more critical, equitable and inclusive.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...