OSWEGO – The Finger Lakes Trio will premiere composer Sean O’Loughlin’s “Pointillism for Piano Trio” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall ballroom.

The Finger Lakes Trio consists of violinist Sonya Williams; principal cellist Heidi Hoffman; and pianist Robert Auler. Auler is also a music professor at SUNY Oswego and the host of this event, which opens this season for the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-Nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

In addition to that premiere, the trio will perform other works with O’Loughlin acting as an emcee. Auler chose him for this event because of they have connected through the local musician-led cooperative orchestra Symphoria: The Orchestra of Central New York.

“I’ve performed with him many times, and got to know him well over that stretch of time,” Auler said.

O’Loughlin is the principal pops conductor for both Symphoria and for the Victoria Symphony. He has had commissions from the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra that highlight and showcase his diverse musical abilities.

He also has led performances as a conductor with orchestras and symphonies all over the United States. “The arrangements are spectacular. The orchestra sounds sensational and the audience loves it!” the renowned musical director of the San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas, said of O’Loughlin’s work.

O’Loughlin has worked with a variety of artists such as Adele, Penatonix, Jason Mraz and many others. His music is published by Excelcia Music, Hal Leonard and Carl Fischer.

Auler said he thinks it’s important for students to attend this event because “Sean is an absolutely engaging, incredible person. I think students and community alike will really enjoy this presentation.”

Talented trio

In addition to teaching at SUNY Oswego, Auler is an internationally renowned artist with performances on six continents. Auler, who also selected the artists and composers for the event, has performed in many different types of events and stages –- including at Carnegie Hall –- throughout his career.

Williams is also a faculty member at SUNY Oswego as an instructor of applied strings. She is currently the assistant concertmaster of Symphoria. Williams also is a member of the Symphoria String Quartet, which plays concerts and educational performances and conducts masterclasses in schools as well as in the community.

Hoffman is the principal cellist of Symphoria. She also plays part-time in the Grand Park Symphony Orchestra in Chicago. Hoffman currently teaches at Ithaca College, and has previously been a faculty member at Cornell University and Wells College. She has been a part of many different orchestras throughout her career and she has traveled to many different countries to play.

“I think it’s amazing for our music students to see real practitioners collaborating with their teachers – it can be so inspiring,” Auler said. “I tell our students that almost all professional musicians were once undergrads just like them.”

Tickets are free for SUNY Oswego students, and cost $15 for the general public; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff and alumni; $5 for other students, available via tickets.oswego.edu.

Please note that box office sales at Sheldon Hall are cashless. Event-night tickets will be available online through the duration of each event. Pre-sale cash purchases can be made at Marano Campus Center box office walk-up windows Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

