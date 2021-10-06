OSWEGO – George Brauchler, the former district attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, will draw from experience in presenting “Anatomy of a Mass Shooting Prosecution” at 6 p.m. Monday, October 11, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium (room 132), as part of SUNY Oswego’s Cutler Speaker Series.

The event is free and open to the public.

Brauchler served as the lead prosecutor in the trial of the person accused of committing the July 20, 2012, mass shooting at the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. In this presentation, Brauchler will walk the audience through the process — from arrest to the perpetrator’s conviction and sentencing — from his unique perspective.

Audience members will get first-hand insight to the challenges faced from prosecuting such a public case and how Brauchler and his team were able to secure a conviction and bring justice to the many who were impacted on that fateful night.

In more than 18 years, Brauchler has secured verdicts in more than 140 cases at the state and federal levels as well as in military court.

In addition to his eight years as district attorney, Brauchler regularly adjuncts at the University of Denver College of Law, Colorado Law and the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy JAG Schools. He is recognized as one of the most prolific speakers on trial advocacy in the nation and regularly trains others on this subject matter.

Brauchler was born in Staten Island and raised in Lakewood, Colorado. He currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and previously served as the chief of military justice for Fort Carson, as well as with the 4th Infantry Division and the U.S. Division-North in Iraq.

This event is sponsored by the David F. Cutler ’74 Public Justice Excellence Fund and SUNY Oswego’s criminal justice department.

