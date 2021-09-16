OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s University Police will host a community car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 25, which is considered Car Seat Saturday and wraps up the nationwide effort of Car Seat Week to encourage proper use of car seats for children.

Hosted in conjunction with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, the free car seat checks will take place in Lot 7 near Romney Field House just off of Route 104. Officers from other local agencies will be on hand with University Police to support the effort.

Appointments are not required, but encouraged by contacting Kyle Boeckmann with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board at 315-343-2344, ext. 22. People also can call this number to learn more about the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board’s low-income seat program that provides seats at no cost to individuals who meet the criteria.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...