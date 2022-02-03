OSWEGO – A longtime traditional showcase of student creativity, SUNY Oswego’s 59th annual Juried Student Exhibition opens Friday, Feb. 4, in Tyler Art Gallery.

The popular reception and award ceremony will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The exhibition — which runs through Feb. 22 — and reception are both free and open to the public under COVID-19 guidelines for visitors. (Visit oswego.edu/oswego-forward for the latest guidance.)

With any Oswego student eligible to enter any media, this annual exhibition is always much-anticipated, eclectic and full of surprises. Various awards include Presidential Purchase Awards and Student Art Exhibition Awards, which include acquiring those works for the college’s permanent collection.

This year’s juror, SUNY Oswego 2015 alumnus David Owens, is an award-winning illustrator and freelance art director based in Central New York.

A past recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Owens has art directed advertising campaigns and provided creative direction for universities, corporate clients and dozens of national brands. He also works regularly as an editorial illustrator for magazines across the country and has several illustration collections available for licensing.

In addition, Owens has taught illustration and communication design on several occasions, including upper-level illustration classes at his alma mater.

For more information, call Tyler Art Gallery at 315-312-2113.

