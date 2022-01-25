OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s online master of business administration (MBA) program continues to rank top among public institutions in New York state by U.S. News and World Report, one of multiple impressive measures in rankings released on Jan. 25.

A new honor for the college was ranking as the top institution in New York state in MBA programs for veterans, tied for 38th overall.

For the overall online MBA, Oswego tied for 56th, which represented a rise of six places from the previous year.

The college’s online bachelor’s business program tied for 75th, which officials found impressive because that offering is still fairly new in that form. This entry also placed the college among the top overall online bachelor programs.

In addition, SUNY Oswego’s online education program also received recognition in U.S. News’ roundup of this category.

The excellence of the online programs reflects further into the School of Business because many students take a mix of online and in-person classes, with the high quality of faculty and coursework available whatever mode students take, said Irene Scruton, director of MBA programs and assistant dean of the School of Business.

“Online business programs nationally are the most competitive of any discipline and the fastest growing,” Scruton noted.

Moving up

Scruton said a recent survey found that one-third of Oswego students in the MBA program were promoted while taking classes.

For current MBA student Joe Pompeii, the program has already helped advance his career.

“My career had hit a plateau and I was looking for a new educational experience to create future opportunities for growth and advancement,” said Pompeii, who started a new job as a senior project manager for Stark Tech in January 2022.

“As an engineer, I always had very limited exposure and knowledge of the statistical, financial and legal aspects of business,” Pompeii recalled. “Those classes have helped give me a wider perspective on the business world allowing me to understand how my decisions impact a company on a larger scale.”

When Pompeii entered the program, he was spending a lot of time traveling, so “Oswego’s online format allowed me to work on the program regardless of where I was that week,” Pompeii said. “The program is very flexible based on the individual student’s needs.”

The program also appeals to established professionals like Carol DeNysschen, who completed the MBA in December 2021. Chair and professor for Buffalo State’s Department of Health, Nutrition and Dietetics, DeNysschen found adding the MBA to her Ph.D. and other degrees made sense.

As a higher education professional, DeNysschen was looking for excellence in an online MBA program. “I initially reviewed the website of Oswego’s programs and liked what I reviewed,” DeNysschen said. “I thought I knew the concentration I wanted to pursue but I remained open to diverting or taking elective courses in other concentrations and having my academic roadmap customizable.”

In addition, the reputation of the program and the flow of course offerings made her interested in learning more. Conversations with Scruton mapped out the program well, and DeNysschen was impressed with its “accreditation and reputation, flexibility, course offerings (and no disruptive offerings), custom program and top-notch communication when I needed further information.”

DeNysschen noted that she uses many things from the program in her current role, including “financial literacy, budget competency, project management, data analytics (especially important in recruitment and retention), software that is commonly used in management, marketing strategies and how to approach a high-level project that has many facets to control and manage.”

In addition, the networking available in the program across industries, including DeNysschen’s field of higher education, has been very beneficial.

“I am much more confident in my management role,” DeNysschen said. “I have a broader vision and the confidence to manage a department. I really liked that I could individualize some of my projects to my current job and the faculty were there to lend their expertise.”

“I was interested in taking the MBA program because Oswego offered the flexibility I needed through an online program,” said current student Claire Brinkman, a territory sales manager for MacuHealth LLC. Brinkman added that the program’s high rankings and agreeable cost were factors as well.

“I’ve been able to apply certain operating procedures to assist my accounts with certain areas of their medical practices,” noted Brinkman, who also said that Oswego faculty and staff “have been easy to work with and helpful.”

Strong support

Other participants raved about how skilled and responsive faculty and administrators in the program are.

“There are some amazing faculty in this program,” DeNysschen said. “They are responsive, adaptable, passionate and vested in student learning. The response of such faculty was immediate which is a benefit, especially balancing work and program projects. The department itself is extremely professional and responsive. I was always impressed at how quick and thorough my questions were answered. Faculty and staff were available to address learning needs.”

“The faculty and staff are incredibly supportive and always approachable,” Pompeii added. “It’s not just an online environment where you read the material and complete exercises and tests.”

Oswego’s MBA program traditionally ranks higher through other services. Princeton Review recently honored SUNY Oswego as one of the Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2022 — the highest-ranked public institution in New York state on that list — as well as Best Business Schools for 2022: On-Campus MBA Programs.

Oswego also is currently ranked #38 overall in Fortune Education’s “Best Online MBA Programs,” and as the best top public institution in New York state. In addition, MBA specialty site Poets and Quants ranks the college #33 overall and also the top public institution in the state.

About Oswego’s MBA

Oswego –- the first comprehensive college in the SUNY system to offer an MBA degree, starting in 1997 –- has increased the options students have for specializing within their graduate business studies, offering MBA programs in health services administration, management and public accounting. The college also offers a variety of graduate programs and five-year options that combine an MBA with such bachelor’s degrees as in broadcasting, public accounting or psychology.

MBA delivery options include classroom-based in Oswego and/or blended classroom-online programs, as well as the online MBA.

For more information on Oswego’s MBA programs, visit oswego.edu/mba or email [email protected].

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...