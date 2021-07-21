OSWEGO – Described as an “invaluable asset” to SUNY Oswego, Sherri Devercelly of the college’s facility services has earned the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service.

Calling her a “consummate professional,” nominator Mitch Fields, associate vice president for facilities, noted that Devercelly exhibits “excellence in leadership, customer service, professionalism and genuine kindness.”

Devercelly is a member of the academic buildings custodial services staff who positively impacts the campus community on a regular basis with words as well as actions, Fields wrote. She has worked for SUNY Oswego for 16 years and consistently earns excellent evaluations.

“Her ability to lead by example is exemplary,” Fields said. “She supports her staff, listens to them, and engages in proactive strategies to increase morale and ensure excellent customer service. Her staff and her customers appreciate and value her, her work ethic, and her positive nature.”

Devercelly’s motivation and ability to complete work are top-level, to the point that she regularly seeks more work and more demanding assignments.

“Additionally, whenever there is a need for work beyond her normal assignment, she is always one of the first to volunteer,” Fields said, noting particularly that she took on the challenge of working in quarantine and isolation buildings that were vital to containing the pandemic and maintaining healthy operations.

“Sherri calmly balances and organizes to complete any and all her work beyond reproach,” Fields said. “Every day she demonstrates exemplary customer service in her interactions with everyone.”

Devercelly’s caring and consideration comes through in managing all employees with respect, meticulous attention to detail and ability to solve problems of every size and variety.

“Through her many dedicated efforts and contributions, she has managed to elevate her colleagues, the facilities department and the college,” Fields wrote.

