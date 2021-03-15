FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has been receiving strong support from within the Fulton city limits. But for the fifth year in a row, business support has come from outside of the city with a donation from Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. in Phoenix.

Dennis Goss, owner/operator of Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. has presented Linda Eagan with a check for the Fulton Block Builder project.

“I am honored to support the Block Builder program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding,” Goss said. “I believe the potential for year five will continue far exceed expectations. It is my understanding that FBB has awarded 800 properties nearly 1?2 million dollars and realized a resident investment of 2 million dollars. That is a lot to be proud of! I encourage businesses and individuals to learn all they can and support this momentum.”

“Dennis is a powerful advocate and has great love for the city of Fulton and its surrounding communities. He has supported FBB every year and helped us to reach our fundraising goals. I am so proud of this collaboration and support,” Eagan said.

Since 1932, Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. has provided thousands of families all over Central New York with premium quality memorials, bronze plaques, and mausoleums. With locations in Phoenix, Brewerton and Camillus, the business was founded with one philosophy in mind: to provide the best quality material and craftsmanship available, at a reasonable price.

