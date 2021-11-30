Syracuse City Ballet Performs At Sandy Creek Elementary

SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek Elementary students were recently treated to a performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Syracuse City Ballet.

Representatives from the Syracuse City Ballet provided students with an informative presentation about ballet, its history, and some of the important roles in a ballet studio. Students also learned and practiced several ballet techniques together while learning and using appropriate terminology and etiquette.

Upon conclusion of the presentation, Syracuse City Ballet performed “The Nutcracker.” The performance was filled with elegant ballet displays, as well as a narration of the story. The performance included solo performances, as well as paired performances, called “Pas de Deux” in ballet.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...