SYRACUSE, NY – On Monday, October 2nd, 2023, The Onondaga County American Legion will be hosting a visit from American Legion Department of New York Commander Timothy Collmer. Collmer is a U.S. Army Veteran and spent 21 years in the Army and Army Reserves, serving in Korea and Texas as a Morse code interceptor while on active duty, and then as a drill instructor and later as a commissioned officer in the reserves. A retired corrections officer, Collmer also worked as a service officer with Livingston County Veterans’ Services.

Collmer will visit the Mattydale Post 1832 on Monday for a luncheon at 12:00 p.m., then take a tour of the Onondaga County War Memorial’s Veterans Memorial at 2:00 p.m. Collmer will be available for the media at that time. At 7:00 p.m., Valley Post 1468 will host a reception and dinner for Collmer, whom New York State American Legion Auxiliary President and Syracuse native Karen St. Hilaire and New York Sons of the American Legion Commander Peter DeAngelis will accompany.

Focusing on service to veterans, service members, and communities, The American Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit organizations in the United States. Membership swiftly grew to over 1 million, and local posts sprang up nationwide. Today, membership stands at over 2.4 million in 14,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico, and the Philippines.

WHERE

American Legion Post 1832 – 2718 Lemoyne Ave, Mattydale, NY 13211.

12:00 p.m. Lunch. Escorted by the American Legion Riders

Onondaga County War Memorial – 515 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202.

2:00 p.m. tour and press availability.

American Legion Post 1468 – 110 Academy Street, Syracuse, NY 13207.

6:00 p.m. Cocktails and Reception.

7:00 p.m. Dinner and Presentation.

