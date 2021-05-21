CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – One hundred Paul V. Moore High School students recently earned recognition for their academic success during two separate awards ceremonies held in the auditorium.

The top 25 students in each grade level received high praise from school administrators, who were on hand to congratulate the honorees. Executive Principal Kristin Enright delivered remarks, lauding the students for their success in the classroom.

“To achieve such a high ranking takes more than intelligence,” Enright said. “You are here today because you have determination, dedication and drive. You recognize what it takes to achieve academic excellence and set standards for yourself. We appreciate you and thank you for being an all-star student.”

During the ceremonies, each student was called to the stage where they received a pin and a carnation marking their achievement. The top five members of the senior class also received a plaque to celebrate their success.

The following students were recognized among the freshmen top 25: Ian Attle, Gabrielle Basile, Kiana Clark, Mea Coppola, Natalee Crandall, Arieana Fenton, Essence Gallipeau, Olivia Grennell, Catherine Hayes, Hannah Herrmann, Thomas Hogeboon, Aidan Howard, Akira Kuratate, Blake Lucas, Natalie Montalto, Faith Pickett, Gabriella Rabbia, Truman Remenicky, Christopher Sanford, Sofia Sherman, Aidan Squadrito, Michael Thompson, Madison Tucci, Emerson Widowski and Bradon Wolfe.

Sophomores earning distinction included: Emilia Armani, Allison Domachowske, Madison Geesaman, Veronica Guzman, Samantha Haley, Kamryn Hunt, Isabelle Kennedy, Elaina Kernan, Kalie Krohl, Katherine Martin, Tayler Miller, Connor Orlando, Priya Retajczyk, Breanna Ribarovski, Kenzie Rumo, Kenson Rumo, Shaun Saunders, Nina Stalsonberg, Matthew Stevens, Joshua Sundet, Audrey Tetrault, Maria Toleson, Lilliana Walker, Kyle Waskiewicz and Gretchen Wiss.

Members of the junior class earning recognition were: Paul Bellucci Jr., Abigail Colledge, Ashley Concolino, Ella Dolce, Evelyn Dolce, Faith Farley, Lauren Foland, Kathyrn Guernsey, Julian Guzman, Matthew Herrmann, Serena Heyden, Gabrielle House, Madelyn Kane, Analysa Landes, Kole Mulhauser, Gavin Murphy, Cadence Pandossi, Rachel Panek, Ryan Senf, Isabella Sherman, Kevin Suchecki, Emily Vieru, Olivia Waterbury, Gavin Wells and Sage Wolfe.

The top 25 students in the senior class included Alyssa Bardoun, Brianna Basile, Hannah Boettcher, Jonathan Clarke, Emily Colledge, Alyssa Doane, Braden Godici, Emma Herrmann, Aylssa Himes, Cora Keohane, Madyson Lawton, Madison Lee, Emma Meyers, Lauren Scheuer, Emily Schlueter, Meghan Sonnacchio, Hannah Sywulski, Jacob Thompson, Collin Wines, Ella Wolf, and receiving Princpal’s Honors Ehan Wells, Superintendent’s Honors Shelby Pappas, Laureate Jillian Howe, salutatorian Rianna Garlic and valedictorian Sara Syrell.

