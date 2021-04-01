HANNIBAL, NY – The Town of Hannibal will be hosting its 4th Annual Earth Day cleanup event on April 17 from 8 a.m to noon.
Volunteers will be picking up roadside garbage in the town. Town of Hannibal Highway Superintendent Jake Malcott will be providing a truck for garbage collection that will be parked at the Hannibal Municipal Building.
“We are asking that members of the Hannibal community come out and dedicate a few hours of their time to help clean up our roadsides,” said Floyd Calkins, Hannibal Town Supervisor.
The Oswego County Soil & Water Conservation District will be assisting the town’s efforts by supplying gloves and safety vests. Woodmizer LLC a business located in the town will be supplying garbage bags. Willing volunteers can pick up supplies at the Hannibal Municipal Building at 824 County Route 34 between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“If this event doesn’t fit your schedule, please consider doing your part to clean up the roads around your neighborhood when you can,” Calkins said.
