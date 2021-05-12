FULTON – Gwen Bixby of Sardinia, New York. submitted the below photo of her two great grandsons and their 12 living grandparents that was taken on Mother’s Day.

Three of the grandparents are Fulton residents. They gathered together at their maternal grandparents’ home in Lockport, New York, and the photo was taken there.

In the front row are Will & Marissa Jo Nimetz of Hilton, New York, holding their sons Leonard (in Will’s lap), age 3, and Ezra, age 2 (in his mother’s lap).

Seated on the couch from left are the boys Great Granparents Santo and Joan Cardinale of Lockport, New York, who are Will’s maternal grandparents. Next to Joan is Great Great Grandmother Beulah Hanshew of Fulton, New York who is Marissa’s Maternal Great grandmother. Next to Beulah is Great Great Grandmother Ruth Bixby of Olean, New York, who is Marissa’s Paternal Great Grandmother.

Standing from left are Grandparents Bill and Pam Nimetz of Lockport, New York, parents of Will; Great Grandparents Robert & Theresa Burden of Fulton, New York, Marissa’s Maternal Grandparents; Grandparents Joaunna and Scott Bixby of Lockport, New York, Marissa’s parents; Great Grandparents Gwen and Mack Bixby of Sardinia, New York, Marissa’s Paternal grandparents.

The great, great grandmothers both celebrated their 93rd birthdays in April.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related