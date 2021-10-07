OSWEGO COUNTY – Two Oswego County competitors are looking for your support when it comes to the People’s Choice award for The Miss Rodeo New York Competition.

This unique pageant competition attracts dynamic competitors looking to demonstrate their skills in the saddle, but also through writing samples, their sense of cowgirl style, and a speaking event. Another element of the competition is the People’s Choice award, and that’s where you come in.

The Miss Rodeo New York winners will advance to the national pageant, The Miss Rodeo America pageant. The Miss Rodeo America pageant is a legacy event that has successfully attracted competitors for over 65 years. Every competitor qualifies for a minimum of a $1,000 scholarship, and is eligible to win more of the $100,000 total available scholarship prizes.

The Oswego County Competitors include 15-year-old Ella Blunt of Mexico who is competing for the title of Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 and 21-year-old Ericka Vrooman of Pulaski who is competing for the 2022 Miss Rodeo New York title.

Ella Blunt is a student at Mexico Academy and a three-sport athlete. She rides horses competitively, while also working two jobs. Blunt enjoys caring for her families wide range of animals and can usually be found in the barn with her horses. Blunt rides with Dawn Gilbert, of Dawn Gilbert Show Horses of Mexico, New York, who is also her sponsor for this event. Blunt is looking forward to competing in the pageant, the people she will meet along the way, and share her passion of horses.

Ericka Vrooman has been an active member of 4-H since she was 8 years old, and has shown all types of livestock. After graduating from Pulaski Academy, Vrooman began attending SUNY Cobleskill to study Agriculture Industry, while working at the family dairy farm and in a veterinarians office. Vrooman hopes to become a veterinary technician. This is her second year running for Miss Rodeo New York, and Vrooman is looking forward to spending time with all the lovely contestants, showing off her new skills, and getting to know the other contestants.

You can vote for our local competitors before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, to place your vote by “liking” the photos of our local girls on the Miss Rodeo New York Facebook page. You can vote for Ella Blunt by clicking here. And Ericka Vrooman by clicking here.

Visit the Miss Rodeo New York Facebook page for more information about the event!

Press release from Julia Blunt.

