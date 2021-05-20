OSWEOG – Koushank Harinder Singh Ahuja of Faridabad, India, and Olivia Colon of East Durham have been selected as the Oswego Alumni Association’s 2021 Outstanding Senior Award recipients.

Ahuja maintained a 3.93 GPA with a double major in psychology and in broadcasting and mass communication. He plans to work for Snap Inc.’s People Team this summer before eventually enrolling in graduate school to study marketing.

He received the Dr. David Glick for Excellence in Communication Award, Outstanding Junior in Psychology and Community Outreach Award by Phi Kappa Phi. He was the recipient of a Dean’s Scholarship and the Destination Oswego Scholarship.

Ahuja was involved in the Mentor-Scholar Program, Residence Life and Housing, New Student Orientation, the International Student and Scholar Services Office, Campus Technology Services and the Lifestyles Center. Ahuja also served as the president of the International Student Association and as a justice for Student Association Supreme Court. He has worked as a peer advisor and research assistant with the psychology department, and has also served on SUNY Chancellor’s Awards and Distinguished Faculty Selection Committee. Among his favorite experiences during college, he interned for the oldest and largest national non-profit assisting LGBTQ and HIV+ community, Lambda Legal.

Nominator Maria Kopnitsky of the International Education and Programs Office, described Ahuja as a very active and positive member of the campus community.

“He is an exceptional student and has participated in many leadership roles and several experiential learning experiences during his time at Oswego,” she said.

Graduating with a 3.77 GPA, Colon is a biochemistry major and will attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Doctor of Osteopathy Program in the fall.

At Oswego, she spent much time with the Student Association Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SAVAC), providing emergency medical care to students and leading the administration of the state certified ambulance corporation as a captain. Colon also held leadership roles as a peer minister and public relations team member at the Newman Hall Center, secretary of the Chemistry Club and an organizer of the GENIUS Olympiad during summer 2018.

She also spent many of her winter and spring breaks volunteering with Habitat for Humanity throughout the nation. Colon held internships with Terra Science and Education and at the Agricultural Testing and Analysis Laboratories in Oswego. She spent several summers performing undergraduate research at SUNY Oswego.

Michael Huynh, director of Campus Ministry and Colon’s nominator, describes her as being well-rounded and engaged.

“One of the most notable qualities about Olivia is her commitment to service to others,” he said. “Olivia is a very caring individual who always goes out of her way to welcome and include others. Her presence enriches the experiences of those around her. Her positive and energetic spirit is contagious, and her positive regard toward everyone she encounters makes all of her interactions with others authentic and affirming.”

The Outstanding Senior Award was established by the 2005 Senior Class Planning Committee and is funded by 2002 alumna Alice Massimi Crouch. The Outstanding Senior Award recognizes a graduating senior or seniors highly involved on campus while maintaining academic excellence.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...