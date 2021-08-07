United Way Of Greater Oswego County Stuff-A-Bus Campaign Underway

FULTON – Oswego County students in need of school supplies will find it easier to get ready for school thanks to the United Way of Greater Oswego County Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign, which is currently underway, was initiated to collect school supplies so that children in need throughout Oswego County would have the supplies they need to begin the new school year. The United Way is soliciting area businesses and individuals and have arranged for eight buses to be located throughout Oswego County where people will be able to donate school supplies.

On August 20, 2021, school buses will be located at the following sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies from pens and pencils to notebooks and backpacks.

Central Square – Green Acres Bowling Lanes on East Ave

Oswego – Wal-Mart on Route 104

Fulton – Bullhead Point on W. Broadway

Mexico – Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main Street

Pulaski – Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road

Hannibal – Tops Friendly Market, Route 3

Phoenix – Fulton Savings Bank Plaza, Route 57 (*9am-1pm)

“It’s heartwarming to see the response we receive to our Stuff-A-Bus campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine. “The generous donations and support we receive from so many caring individuals and local businesses have allowed us to provide hundreds of economically disadvantaged children in Oswego County with the supplies they need to successfully begin the new school year. I look forward to this year’s campaign and I invite everyone to join as we continue our mission to fill those buses.”

Staff members and volunteers from all Oswego County nine school districts and volunteers from the United Way of Greater Oswego County will sort the collected supplies with a portion going to each of the school districts in Oswego County.

Volunteers will then be distributing the school supplies throughout Oswego County as follows:

APW – Wed., August 25 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage

Central Square – Tues., August 24 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Central Square Middle School Cafeteria

Fulton – Tues., August 24 from 9 a.m. – noon. at Fairgrieve Elementary School.

Hannibal – Tues., August 24 from 1 p.m.– 3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School.

Mexico – Thurs., August 26 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Mexico Middle School (drive-thru).

Oswego – Mon., August 23 from 4 p.m. – 6:30pm (or until supplies last) at Fitzhugh Park School

Phoenix – Thurs., August 26 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary School.

Pulaski – Tues., August 24 from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Pulaski High School

Sandy Creek – Tues., August 24 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Oswego County Fairgrounds (drive-thru)

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only. If entering a district for the first time, or transferred into a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure that they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact your United Way office at 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...