Victoria Furlong Named SUNY Oswego’s Vice President For Administration & Finance

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley has named Victoria L. Furlong (‘08, ‘10) as the college’s Vice President for Administration and Finance. Furlong is the first woman to serve in this role.

Furlong began her career at SUNY Oswego over 25 years ago and has had progressive leadership experiences on campus. Initially hired as an accounts payable clerk, she advanced to principal account clerk, director of accounting, campus budget director, assistant vice president for finance and budget, and most recently as associate vice president for finance and budget.

In that role, Furlong oversaw financial operations, budget, student accounts and purchasing. In addition, she has served the campus as interim director of admissions and is currently the co-officer in charge of enrollment management. In all of these positions, Furlong has sought to create a welcoming and inclusive community for all.

“Vicki has an abiding commitment to sound financial stewardship for our campus,” said President Stanley. “The depth of her experience here, particularly deploying her insight into our needs relative to New York State funding and our role as part of the SUNY system allow us to strategically manage our financial resources in alignment with our mission and institutional priorities.”

Stanley added, “Vicki has a tremendous record of leadership and commitment to student success on our campus that will help prepare us for the unexpected as well as position SUNY Oswego to thrive for decades to come.”

“I am honored to be named Vice President for Administration and Finance at SUNY Oswego,” shared Furlong. “I’m excited to collaborate with the campus community on advancing SUNY Oswego to meet the growing needs of the students of tomorrow. As a proud Oswego alum and native Oswegonian, it is a pleasure to serve my alma mater as well as my hometown in this capacity.”

As SUNY Oswego’s Chief Financial Officer, Furlong serves as a member of the President’s Council; oversees Facility Services, Human Resources, University Police and the Finance and Budget Office. Furlong also serves as an officer on the Oswego College Foundation Board of Directors, as an officer on the Oswego Health Board of Directors and as a member of the SUNY Business Officers group.

She earned her Master’s of Business Administration and Bachelor’s of Business Administration from SUNY Oswego.

