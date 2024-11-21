The Fulton Noon Rotary Club recently welcomed Bob Coant, Volney Town Historian, to one of their meetings. Bob presented what was “The Battle at Battle Island”. The battle took place in 1754 during the French and Indian War. He talked about Colonel Bradstreet and the Garrison which was located where Huhtamaki now stands. Many men on both sides drowned in the strong currents of the Oswego River. When asked who won that very short war – he states “the river did”.

Bob has several historic presentations, including the “Ghosts of Seneca Hill”. He spends hours of research on his subjects.

Fulton Noon Rotary meets at 12:00 noon on the first three Thursdays of the month at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

