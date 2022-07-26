HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal Central School District will be hosting a Warrior Kick-Of Day Celebration with a number of exciting activities for families and students.

The event will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all three Hannibal schools. The celebration is meant to engage local families and assist students in preparing for the new academic year. Visitors can find building tours and walkthroughs on all campuses as well as fun activities.

Fairley Elementary School will host a balloon artist and a Warrior obstacle course, while Dennis M. Kenney Middle School will feature a Downbeat Percussion performance at 2 p.m. Visitors to the High School will find yard games, basketball, kickball, and one-bounce volleyball throughout the event. The district’s Warrior mascot will be on hand for photos.

Additionally, students and families can learn more about academic, athletic and career opportunities at any number of informational booths. School merchandise will also be available.

More information will be communicated to families closer to the day of the event.

