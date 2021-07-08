OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego has hired Wendy McManus as its new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. She will begin her post leading the Lakers on August 1, 2021.

McManus comes to SUNY Oswego with more than 17 years of administrative and coaching experience. “She possesses a proven track record in maximizing the student-athlete experience and developing, leading and motivating successful and highly competitive athletic programs,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley.

McManus most recently served as the Director of Athletics at Elmhurst University (Illinois), where she led and managed 20 varsity sports, 80 employees and 500 student-athletes; spearheaded and designed facility improvements; and developed corporate sponsorship opportunities.

“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in intercollegiate athletics that will further strengthen SUNY Oswego’s intercollegiate athletics program,” said Dr. Mary Toale, acting Vice President for Student Affairs. “Her direct approach and commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes will contribute profoundly to our community.”

As Oswego’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, McManus will be responsible for developing and implementing policies that will direct the conduct of intercollegiate sports in all its facets with attention to detail, professionalism and equity including areas of scheduling, facility use, budget allocations, and program planning. She will guide program philosophy, focusing on the connection between intellectual, personal, and athletic development of student athletes.

“I am honored and excited about joining the Oswego team and eager to contribute to this exceptional athletic program,” said McManus. “I look forward to playing a vital role in transforming students’ lives, mentoring coaches, and working with faculty, staff and administrators in alignment with SUNY Oswego’s mission and values.”

Prior to her position at Elmhurst University, McManus was the associate director of athletics for internal operations and senior woman administrator at Minot State University (North Dakota), advising the Athletics Department in the areas of budget development, facilities development, personnel management, strategic planning, compliance, ethics, and student-athlete welfare. She previously served as associate director of athletics for NCAA compliance and student welfare at the University of New Haven; associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete services at Northwestern Oklahoma State University; senior woman administrator and head volleyball coach at Texas A&M International University. She began her career at the University of the Southwest (New Mexico) as head volleyball coach and sports information director.

McManus is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, a member of the Women Leaders in College Sports, and a Women Leaders in College Sports mentor. She has served on numerous committees and received a variety of special appointments throughout her career. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Chicago State University, and Master of Arts in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University-Irvine.

