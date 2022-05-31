PULASKI, NY – Winners for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show & Competition were announced Friday, May 27 at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center during a Facebook Live awards ceremony.

The presentation is still available on the Salmon River Fine Arts Center Facebook page for those who missed the ceremony. This year there were 24 different artists who submitted work for a total of 66 entries on display at the gallery. Cash prizes were awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship.

Winners are as follows:

Best of Show: Beth Sotherden, The Owl and the Treehouse, Digital/Cut Paper Collage

Painting Category (Watercolor, Ol, Acrylic, Prints)

1st – Jeanne Lampson Cedar Tree, Watercolor

2nd- Lyn Bernatovich, 5 Orange Flowers, Watercolor, Painting/Print

3rd – Dick Bushnell, Early Flight, Watercolor & Gouache

Mixed Media & Photography

1st – Marlene Roeder, Fibonacci Flowers, Mixed Media

2nd- Robert Poorman, Falling Apart, Mixed Media

3rd – Beth Sotherden, A Gathering of Leaves, Acrylic Collage,

3rd – Lyn Bernatovich, Hammered Flowers & Leaves, Mixed Media

3-D – Fine Craft

1st – Karen Allen, Table for Two, Assemblage

2nd- Theresa Mehaffy, Fire and Ice, Sterling, Copper & Gemstones

3rd – David A Robinson, Vulture, Acrylic & Rock

Drawing

1st – Marlene Roeder, Sparkle & Splash, Pen & Ink,

2nd- Philip G. Lee, The Race is On, Pen & Ink,

3rd – Marlene Roeder, To Be or Not to Be, Pen & Ink

Honorable Mentions:

Kara Vrooman, Haystack Rock, Acrylic Painting

Christine Angotti, Angry Sky, Photography

Karen Allen Hodge, Podge, Lodge, Assemblage

Diane Melnik, Maple Tree, Glass on Glass

Billie Jo Peterson, Raku Teapot, Ceramics

‘The work in this show is really exceptional,” said Kristy Hoover, this year’s judge. “With so much talent and such a wide range of work in each category, it was definitely a challenging show to judge.”

Hoover, herself is an award winning multi-media artist located in Watertown. Hoover is currently an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Oswego, and also works as an art instructor in various mediums while operating and managing a ceramics studio at Orion Art Gallery and Studio in Alexandria Bay.

The public is invited to come in and view the show and cast their own vote on their favorite work of art. A people’s choice award will also be given to an artist at the end of the show based on the results of these ballots. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays noon until 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am until 2 pm.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is grateful to Kathryn Connell, the local financial advisor of Edward Jones in Pulaski, NY for her commitment to investing in the local community and for being this year’s title sponsor. In addition to her sponsorship of the arts and to this show, Kate is dedicated to working with individuals in the community to help plan their financial futures.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community.

For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to find out how you can participate in art programs, exhibits, or classes please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

