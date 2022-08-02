OSWEGO, NY — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness of Tina, the Tuesday night ladies league and the men’s Tuesday night Elk’s League whom all participated in the tournament. Special thank you to Stone Creek Golf Club for offering discounts to each golfer that wore pink and Marilyn Loughrey, Missy Fortier and Connie Ryan for their special donations for each of the drawings held,” said Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville. “It’s imperative we continue to work together to remind the community of the importance of having annual cancer screenings. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a drastic decrease in cancer screening rates. Early detection saves lives. Our medical offices are safe and ready to provide you the screenings you need.”

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams. These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties.

For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...