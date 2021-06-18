MEXICO, NY – Hard work, dedication and an affinity for robotics are among many of the common ties for this year’s Mexico High School Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Tyler Yankee and Lyle Trimble, the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively, will both speak at commencement next week and offered kind words, heartfelt encouragement and spoke highly of their fellow classmates alongside whom they have persevered through so much together.

“As we all leave this high school and go our separate ways, we should never forget this tight-knit community who supported us to get us where we are,” said Yankee. “When confronted with a problem in life, try to look for a new perspective, a new way of thinking about it or doing it. And finally, work hard! If this year has taught us anything, it’s perseverance.”

“You all have value. You all have power,” Trimble added. “Your smile and presence are needed more than you know.”

Mexico High School Principal Ryan Lanigan spoke highly of the two gentlemen, noting them as positive influences on not only the entire school but local community as well.

“With valedictorian and salutatorian, you expect them to be students who thrive in the classroom, but for as great as they are academically, they are even better people,” said Lanigan. “Congratulations to you both on this well-earned accomplishment and we can’t wait to follow your futures.”

Lanigan announced Thursday that due to a loosening of state restrictions, the upcoming commencement ceremony would be opened to family, friends and community members who wish to be in attendance for one ceremony featuring the whole class on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The only people who must wear masks are attendees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s amazing for this resilient class after everything they’ve had to miss out on over the past two years that they can finally have something that feels like normal to sign off with,” said Lanigan. “It will be very emotional, and the roar of that crowd will be unforgettable.”

Yankee and Trimble, who will both attend Clarkson University in the fall, will speak to the class and crowd during the ceremony per tradition, offering closing and final thoughts on their long road together.

The son of Patty and Jeff Yankee, Tyler’s activities and accolades in school include the Seal of Biliteracy and outstanding senior in French, varsity soccer, robotics, National, Math, English and French honor societies, OCAY League captain, the Clarkson Ignite Presidential Fellows Scholarship, the CNY STEM Scholarship through SRC, Student Senate and he was the student Board of Education representative.

While at Clarkson, Tyler plans to major in computer science with the ultimate goal of becoming a software developer or data scientist.

Lyle is the son of John and Julie Trimble, and while at MACS he was part of the T.O.R.Q. Robotics Club, STREAM Club, varsity golf team, OCAY League and the jazz/pit/pep band as a drummer and percussionist. He plans to major in chemical engineering at Clarkson.

The commencement ceremony will be streamed live for those who cannot attend in person. Full details regarding the ceremony and the link to the live stream can be found on the district’s website, MexicoCSD.org.

