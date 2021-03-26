OSWEGO – New York Sea Grant, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is making grant funding available for projects that engage youth under the age of 21 and address local watershed challenges and New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda priorities.

A total of $200,000, up to $25,000 per project, in New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants will be awarded.

Educational institutions, including, but not limited to, public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, not-for-profit organizations, county and local government or public agencies, municipalities, and regional planning and environmental commissions are eligible to apply. Projects can include outdoor and in-classroom education, hands-on training, and formal and informal educational settings.

Applications are due by April 30, 2021; instructions are online at http://www.nyseagrant.org/glsmallgrants. For more information, contact New York Sea Grant at 315-312-3042.

New York Sea Grant administers the New York Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program in partnership with DEC. This small grants program is funded by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.

