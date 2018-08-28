Connect Before Work with WNET At Port Of Oswego

OSWEGO – Join us on September 13 for Connect Before Work with WNET at the Port of Oswego, 1 E. Second St., Oswego, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Come to connect with other women business owners, take a tour of the port and update your headshot.

The meeting is free to attend and includes light refreshments.

Pre-registration is required for access to the port

There will be two photographers on hand to take headshots.

You will have the choice of having your headshot taken inside or outside.

The cost will be $25 per person.

iHeartOswego is providing the photographers and will be donating the proceeds from the headshot sessions to a charity of their choice.

There are only 18 photo sessions available.

Please tell us if you will be getting a headshot when you register.

Meetings will be held quarterly at area businesses.

The meetings will toggle between mornings and evenings to give more women the opportunity to attend.

The host business will have the opportunity to showcase their business and each meeting will have a specific business-building activity.

WNET encourages professional development and personal growth through networking, presentations, round-table discussions, workshops, and the sharing of information.

WNET is supported locally by Operation Oswego County, AXA Advisors, BeautiControl, By Detail, Mother Earth Baby and the VOW Foundation.

Pre-registration is required, and may be made by calling Operation Oswego County, weekdays, at 315-343-1545, or via e-mail to [email protected]

For more information about WNET, visit http://www.oswegocounty.org/WNET/index.html

Follow us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/WomensNetworkforEntrepreneurialTraining

