OSWEGO – Join us on January 9 for Connect Before Work with WNET at the Oswego Tea Company, 157 E. First St., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Come to connect with other women business owners, learn a bit about Oswego Tea Company and prepare for 2019.

The meeting is free to attend and includes breakfast.

We will be discussing several different ways to set, track and tackle our goals in 2019.

Come to share and learn how to set achievable goals and how to track them to ensure success.

Meetings are held quarterly at area businesses.

The meetings will toggle between mornings and evenings to give more women the opportunity to attend.

The host business will have the opportunity to showcase its business and each meeting will have a specific business-building activity.

WNET encourages professional development and personal growth through networking, presentations, round-table discussions, workshops, and the sharing of information.

WNET is supported locally by Operation Oswego County, AXA Advisors, BeautiControl, By Detail, Mother Earth Baby and the VOW Foundation.

Pre-registration is required and may be made by calling Operation Oswego County, weekdays, at 315-343-1545, or via e-mail to [email protected]

Weather cancellation Policy: On January 9, if Oswego schools are on a 1-hour delay or more, this WNET meeting will be held on January 16, at the Oswego Tea Company.

For more information about WNET, visit http://www.oswegocounty.org/WNET/index.html. Follow us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/WomensNetworkforEntrepreneurialTraining.

