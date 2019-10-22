Connecting to Those With Type 1 Diabetes

OSWEGO – “T1D Oswego County” will host the first of its kind forum represented by all ages of children and adults who live with or care for someone with type 1 diabetes.

The forum to be held on November 6 at the CITI Boces in Mexico is the beginning of a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections.

Sheriff Deputy Ed Carney will join the group of 12 panelists on hand to share his own personal experiences, including both the challenges and successes of his life as a type 1 diabetic.

Carney, a former division 1 athlete, and marathoner, and now working for the Oswego County Sherriff’s Department, is eager to share all he’s accomplished over 30 years that so many told him he couldn’t possiblly achieve.

The panel discussion is open to any interested community members.

Beginning at 6 p.m., participants may attend one or both of the two diverse panel discussions; the youth panel with children and young adults ages 6-19; or the adult panel with individuals 20 years and older where Carney will participate.

Panelists include not only children with Type 1, but also friends, parents, nurses, and family members.

T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information, visit and follow T1D Oswego County on Facebook or to RSVP to the Forum, call 315-349-3451.

Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

