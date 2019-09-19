Continental Arms Collectors Association Encampment Planned

MEXICO – Continental Arms Collectors Association’s Revolutionary War Unit will feature its annual Revolutionary War encampment at Behling Orchards, Potter Road, Mexico, on September 22, noon – 4 p.m.

The public is invited to see authentic reproductions of tents and equipment including a wide variety of cooking utensils used during the period.

The unit interprets a company from the 1st New York Regiment, Continental Army in 1782.

They will give presentations covering uniforms, music and the use of their weapons and accouterments at 1 p.m.

Using the 1779 “Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States,” they will also perform military drills and firings.

