Continental Arms Collectors Association Encampment Planned

MEXICO – Continental Arms Collectors Association’s Revolutionary War Unit will feature its annual Revolutionary War encampment at Behling Orchards, Potter Road, Mexico, on September 22, noon – 4 p.m.
The public is invited to see authentic reproductions of tents and equipment including a wide variety of cooking utensils used during the period.
The unit interprets a company from the 1st New York Regiment, Continental Army in 1782.
They will give presentations covering uniforms, music and the use of their weapons and accouterments at 1 p.m.
Using the 1779 “Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States,” they will also perform military drills and firings.
