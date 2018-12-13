Country Cruisers Supports Catholic Charities

December 13, 2018 ChirelloMarketing
The Country Cruisers car club of Hannibal recently presented Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s with a check in support of the agency’s food pantry said Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Our pantry is busiest at this time of year, and we are grateful to the Country Cruisers for this annual donation,” Pekow said. Pam Peeling, CCOC director of operations, accepts the donation from club President Mike Abare, (right) and Jim Chetney. For more information, contact Pekow at 315-598-3980, ex. 223.
