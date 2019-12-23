County Legislature Recognizes Terry Bennett

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Terry Bennett with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service to the county.

Bennett is the emergency services program coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Bennett; Oswego County Emergency Management Director Dale A. Currier; Milferd Potter, District 2; Richard Kline, District 12; Margaret Kastler, District 1; and Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25.

