County Offices, Solid Waste Facilities Closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving.

Transfer stations will be open Saturday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon with weigh scales closing at 11:30 a.m.

The Bristol Hill Landfill and Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28.

The landfill and MRF will be open Friday, Nov. 29 for major haulers only from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Energy Recovery Facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for permitted haulers only.

For more information on solid waste programs, call the solid waste office weekdays at 315-591-9200 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/dsw/index.html.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...