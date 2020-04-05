COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 5, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there has been two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative total is now 32 cases across the county and 14 have recovered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending to wear a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.
Today’s statistics are below.
Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)
- Total # people tested: 642 (yesterday: 624)
- Total # of positive cases: 32 (yesterday: 30)
- Total # of negative results: 564 (yesterday: 511)
- Pending results: 43 (yesterday: 84)
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 62 (yesterday: 98 )
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 97 (yesterday: 98 )
- Total recoveries: 14, no change (yesterday: 14)
- Total completed/released from monitoring: 575 (yesterday: 517)
Note for those in Oswego City: City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. City taxes, water and sewer feed deadlines are extended 30 days with no penalty. To make a payment with a debit or credit card, call 315-342-8105 on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon. To mail in payment, mail to Oswego City Chamberlain’s Office, 13 West Oneida St., Oswego, N.Y., 13126. City Hall assistance line is 315-343-4990. The non-essential travel ban is in effect.
Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): There are no new areas reported today.
- Boylston
- Constantia
- Fulton
- Granby
- Hastings
- Mexico
- New Haven
- Oswego City
- Oswego Town
- Palermo
- Richland
- Schroeppel
- Scriba
- Volney
- West Monroe
What It Means:
- Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria:
- has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms;
- or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
- Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms
- Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.
New York: (as of Cuomo’s briefing this morning)
- Total # of positive cases: 122,031 (yesterday: 113,704)
- Total # of people tested: 302,280
- Total # of deaths: 4,159 (yesterday: 3,565)
The new statewide COVID-19 tracker site can be found here.
Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.
U.S.: (as of 2:30 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 325,185 (yesterday: 301,902)
- Total # of deaths: 9,267 (yesterday: 8,175)
- Total # of recoveries: 16,820 (yesterday: 14,505)
Worldwide: (as of 2:30 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 1,252,265 (yesterday: 1,187,798)
- Total # of deaths: 68,148 (yesterday: 64,084)
- Total # of recoveries: 258,495 (yesterday: 245,949)
Testing Criteria For COVID-19:
- If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
- If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
- If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
- If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
- If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted
Testing is done at the Oswego Hospital or the Pulaski Urgent Care.
Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:
- Stay home.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
The main transmission route of the bioengineered (IMO) Chinese Kung Flu is when people talk too closely. There are always droplets coming from a person’s mouth when speaking. I wear a face shield. There are “always” microscopic and or visible particles/droplets of saliva/spittle aspirated out of one’s mouth when speaking. To re-emphasize.By observation our Achilles heel is people speaking too closely.
Sneezing, coughing,using others utensils and touching the orifices of the face are a no brainier.
So you can be as close as you want to somebody as long as you/they are not speaking or wearing a shield. Viruses are like ticks just waiting for somebody to pick it up. It actually isn’t even alive until after it hijacks your DNA.
“This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role —you’ve got to wear a mask or shield , because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth,” the Chinese Center’s George Gao told the magazine.
http://nypost.com/2020/03/28/experts-say-face-masks-can-help-slow-covid-19-despite-previous-claims/