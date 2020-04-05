COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 5, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there has been two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative total is now 32 cases across the county and 14 have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending to wear a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.

