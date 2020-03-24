COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Map of active COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Image from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Today the Oswego County Health Department confirmed there are now three active positive cases in Oswego County.

This morning in an announcement, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the first two individuals were not in the city of Oswego. The third individual was announced later in the day so there is no further released information.

Oswego County: (as of today, 3:25 p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 169
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 66
  • Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 9
  • Total # of negative results: 106
  • Total # of positive cases: 3 (an increase of one since yesterday)
  • Pending results: 60

New York:(as of 2:49 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 25,665

U.S.: (as of 4:34 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 51,542
  • Total # of deaths: 674

Worldwide: (as of 4:34 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 415,876
  • Total # of deaths: 18,874
  • Total # of recoveries: 107,811

Resources:

Links For Statistics:

