COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 24, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – Today the Oswego County Health Department confirmed there are now three active positive cases in Oswego County.

This morning in an announcement, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the first two individuals were not in the city of Oswego. The third individual was announced later in the day so there is no further released information.

Oswego County: (as of today, 3:25 p.m.)

Total # people tested: 169

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 66

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 9

Total # of negative results: 106

Total # of positive cases: 3 (an increase of one since yesterday)

Pending results: 60

New York:(as of 2:49 p.m.)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...